Volunteer Work Day at new zoo is Jan. 11

A volunteer work day at the brand new Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, a $16 million project that is scheduled to open on Feb. 1, will be held on Saturday, January 11 from 10 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m.

The new zoo, which is now “The Little Zoo That Did,” is located a couple miles north of its old location at 20499 Oak Rd. E., in Gulf Shores.

Come ready to work with gloves, spade, and shovel. Wheel barrels are also helpful, if you have them. RSVP to Lisa via text or email at 504-430-5958 or lisamarie.atchley@gmail.com.

“The zoo is in need of trees, plants, grasses, and wild flower mixes. Trees needed are Live Oaks, River Birch, Bald Cypress, Sycamore, and Crape Myrtles. All need to be multi-stemmed and potted for transplant.

Grasses needed are Muhly, Switch, Fountain, Miscanthus (Maiden) and Lemon. Also needed is Coastal Prairie Mix. Plants and seeds can also be mailed to above address or monetary donations can be made at alabamagulfcoastzoo. com.