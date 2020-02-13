Volunteers are needed for May 1-3 Gulf Coast Balloon Festival Organizers are seeking volunteers to work the 16th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival scheduled May 1-3 in Foley. From planning to balloon launches to making sure the myriad of services and activities at the festival site run smoothly, the fest’s volunteers are an invaluable resource for this event and play an important role in making this year’s festival a high-flying success. Volunteers will receive an official 2020 event t-shirt at time of check in. The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is the event host. For more info, call 251.943.5590 or visit gulfcoastballoonfestival. com. “quality was long overdue.