Volunteers continue w. upgrades at Foley’s Depot Museum

Volunteers are still are busy working behind the scenes at the Depot Museum & Model Train Exhibit in Foley to make sure the facility is ready whenever public facilities reopen. Volunteers have been painting stairs (pictured) at the engine and adding signage to outdoor displays. While the train and depot remain closed, people still come by to visit the outdoor exhibits, although that is discouraged and not without risk.