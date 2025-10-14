Volunteers for Oct. 24-25 Derelict Crab Trap cleanup

Volunteers are being recruited to take part in the Oct. 24-25 derelict crab trap cleanup on Mobile Bay. The derelict traps will be marked on Friday and removed on Saturday. There will be a post-event social at Meaher State Park in Spanish Fort on Saturday at 1 p.m. Groups or individuals interested in volunteering should contact Jason Herrmann with the MRD at (251) 968-9734, or by email at jason.herrmann@dcnr.alabama.gov.

Volunteer kayakers are needed on Oct. 24, to help MRD mark derelict crab traps in the shallow flats of the Upper Mobile Bay across from the U.S.S. Alabama Battleship. The main cleanup event will take place the following day. On Oct. 25, small shallow-draft powered vessels will be needed to collect and deliver the derelict crab traps to the disposal site located at Meaher State Park. Volunteers without vessels can help out onshore by moving the traps from the vessels to the dumpster.