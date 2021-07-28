Volunteers needed at Big Lagoon State Park

Park Rangers at Big Lagoon State Park need additional volunteers to assist with several park functions. Those working as “Big Lagoon Ranger Station Assistants” would help with visitor check-in and selling park passes and Friends of Pensacola State Parks merchandise. Other volunteers are needed as “Campground Host” to help keep the park campgrounds safe and trash-free, clean showers and restrooms and provide campers with information about camp facilities. More info: 850 492-1595.