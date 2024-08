Volunteers needed for ACF Aug. 24 oyster shell cleanup

Want to take part in a special project to help Alabama’s coastal environ- ment? Then sign up for the Alabama Coastal Foundation’s oyster shell review & cleanup taking from 8-11 a.m. on Aug. 24. Volunteers will meet at 999 Commerce Dr. in Gulf Shores. For more info, call 251-990-6002 or visit joinACF.org. To register, visit thedatabank.com.