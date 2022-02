Volunteers needed for March 12 BBQ & Blues in Foley

Volunteers are being solicited to help present the 14th Annual Foley BBQ & Blues Cook-Off scheduled Saturday, March 12 at Heritage Park in Foley. Volunteers are needed for the front gate, beverage/souvenir sales and more. All funds raised at the fest will benefit the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation. For more info, call 251.943.5590 or visit foleybbqandblues.net.