Volunteers needed for Oct. 10-13 Shrimp Fest

Volunteers are needed for bar and merchandise shifts for the 51st Annual National Shrimp Festival scheduled Oct. 10-13 at Gulf Shores Public Beach. The Coastal Alabama Chamber of Commerce hosted festival wouldn’t be possible without volunteers, and in thanks the Chamber will present a t-shirt & two drinks tickets (over 21) as a thank you. For more info, visit coastalalbusinesschamber.volunteerlocal.com or call 251-968-7200. The National Shrimp Fest is Alabama’s original beach party in Gulf Shores and organized by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber.