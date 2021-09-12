Volunteers needed for Sept. 18 Alabama Coastal Clean-Up

By Sarah Johnston

Show your support for Alabama’s waterways by participating in the 34th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, September 18 at multiple sites in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

In 33 years, over 105,000 volunteers have removed more than 860 tons of trash from Alabama’s valued coastline and waterways.

During the event be weather aware. It is usually hot so come prepared with sunscreen, a hat, gloves, shoes and lots of water. Volunteer safety is our number one priority. As such, we want to encourage proper social distancing and ask that you follow any state and local guidelines in place. We also ask that you use the Clean Swell app to record your data collection. The app is free, easy to use, and you can download it on any mobile device.

Conditions can change. Please keep up to date by visiting AlabamaCoastalCleanup.com or liking us on Facebook. you or your organization are interested in participating at any of these locations, please contact the zone captain in the area of your choice for more details – or you may call 251-621-1216 or 251-928-9792 for general information.

Join us as we continue to Make Alabama the Beautiful!