Volunteers with Christian Service Center’s Toyland are “here for our kids”

Toys are being collected daily and taken to the Christian Service Center storage unit! We’re filling it — almost half-way there. Will there be room in this unit before everything is moved to Toyland? Our generous and kind residents of Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan are truly doing their part to make sure all our under-served kids have the best Christmas possible. We still have angels in over 45 island churches, restaurants, businesses, and civic organizations just waiting to be picked up. Some of these locations are on their 3rd round of receiving more angels, and a number more locations are anxiously waiting another delivery. When parents register, their angels are generally distributed with 24 hours to different locations. We’re here for our kids. The CSC’s Christmas Cheer’s Toyland toys preparation is underway at the Island Church’s warehouse and this couldn’t happen without many volunteers – over 50 volunteers to be exact – cheering all the way! A special thank you to Pastor Franks and the Island Church family for allowing use of their warehouse for Toyland. Volunteers have made well over 1,500 angels for distribution to local church congregations, businesses, schools, restaurants and civic organizations, which make the toy program possible. Interviewing parents to register their children for the program continues until Dec. 10 & 11 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the CSC office, located at 317 Dolphin Ave. in Gulf Shores. Distribution days are Dec. 11-13. (By Mary Lee Harms & Betty Oliver)