Volunteers with DoD cards needed to retire Barrancas wreaths

Wreaths will be retired at Barrancas National Cemetery on Jan. 15 beginning at 8 a.m., as part of the he Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon’s participation in the Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor our fallen veterans. A DoD ID will be required for access to NAS Pensacola or be escorted on base by another volunteer with a DoD ID. There is no volunteer sign up. Wreaths will be removed from the grave sites and placed along the road. Bring a broomstick or similar pole to expedite removal and wear gloves Volunteers with pickups and/or trailers will collect the wreaths from the roadside and deposit in prepositioned ECUA dumpsters. For more information, email barrancaswreaths@gmail.com, visit barrancaswreaths.com or call 850-207-1217.

The Big Lagoon Kiwanis Club, with help from the Bailey Middle School Builder’s Club and the K-Kids Club, along with several other local area non-profits, will place the wreaths at veterans’ head stones to honor veterans and provide an excellent opportunity to teach younger generations about the value of their freedoms and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect those freedoms.

In 1992, 5,000 wreaths were donated by Morrill Worcester and Worcester WreathCo. Years later, in 2005, an iconic photo of these wreaths in snow became a viral sensation. Finally, in 2007, Wreaths Across America is formed as a nonprofit. WAA’s mission is carried out by coordinating ceremonies in all 50 states.