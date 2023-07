Voyagers & Villagio earn Wine Spectator awards



Orange Beach restaurants Voyagers at Perdido Beach Resort and Villagio have earned spots on Wine Spectator magazine’s list of more than 3,500 restaurants that offer outstanding wine programs. Patricia Henson (Villagio) and Wine Director: Michael Gaona. Fairhope’s Hope Farm (wine director William Jones) was also among the 15 Alabama restaurants included on the list.