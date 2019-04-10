Wales West Cottontail Express weekends thru April 20

The 14th Annual Cottontail Express opened on March 23 and will continue every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Saturday, April 20 at Wales West RV and Light Railway in Silverhill.

Guests can ride “Dame Ann,” an authentic steam train to the Bunny Hutch, visit the Easter Bunny, taking lots of pictures, enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt, and make their very own Easter Bunny Mask. Once back at the train station, guests can enjoy free refreshments, a mini-train ride, a bounce house, the hay-less hay ride, and a playground.

The petting zoo and pony rides are available for a slight fee, and food, including seasonal treats, will be served in the Wales West Diner. Easter items are also available in the gift shop. Tickets are $15 plus tax, and may be purchased online or at railway upon arrival. Children ages two and under are free. Wales West is locaated at 13670 Smiley Street in Silverhill. For info, call 888-569-5337 or visit Waleswest.com.