Walk-in memory loss testing in O.B., Foley & G.S. this fall

Free memory screenings and balance testing is being offered in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Fairhope, Foley and Daphne this fall. The program, with the help and guidance of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, was started locally in 2015 when 60 volunteers based at GlenLakes Golf Club, organized and began offering TESTING 1, 2, 3 services to anyone who wishes to be tested.

For more information, contact Sam Strite, 251-965-5122 or samcstrite@gmail. com.

Over 93 percent of those tested have never had a memory test. When the vast majority finds out their memory loss is normal age related memory loss, they are relieved.

During balance testing, seniors are shown simple exercises they can do at home to improve their balance.

Volunteers are all are trained for and experienced in running vents. A Steering Committee oversees every event.

In addition to holding major events in the Fall (primarily for locals) and in February (primarily for Snowbirds), TESTING 1, 2, 3 will come to any organization which works with seniors and offer its services.

There is never a cost associated with these events and if an organization wants to hold a private event for its residents, members, etc. TESTING 1, 2, 3 will be glad to work with them.

Memory Screening Schedule

• Oct 15: Foley Civic Center; 407 E. Laurel Ave.; 9am – Noon

• Oct 21: Daphne Senior Center; 2605 US Hwy 98; 9am – Noon

• Oct 29: Fairhope John Borom Center, Bancroft St.; 1 – 4pm

• Nov 1: Orange Beach Senior Center, 26251 Canal Road; 1 – 4pm

• Nov 20: Gulf Shores Cultural Center, Bldg. C; 19470 Oak Rd,; Noon – 3pm