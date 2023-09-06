Wall Street Journal: “Forget Fla., head to Al.”

If it’s in The Wall Street Journal, it must be true, right? In continuous print since 1889, the self described paper of record recently stated in a headline: “Forget Florida. Head to Alabama for your next beach vacation.’’

In the story, writer Caleb Johnson rightfully raved about the accommodations at the Lodge at Gulf State Park, the (of course) sugar white sand, the Back Country Trail, Big Beach Brewery, Nom Nom Food Truck, Fisher’s Dockside, The Gulf, Flying Harpoon 2 and bushwhackers.