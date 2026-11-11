War heros to speak at Mystics’ Dec. 8 bourbon dinner

Horse Soldiers were America’s first response to take down the Taliban after 9/11

The Orange Beach based Mystics of Pleasure Mardi Gras krewe will present The Horse Soldiers – War Stories Told First Hand as part of a Bourbon Dinner Tuesday, Dec. 8 at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event is open to adults 21 and older. Tickets are $100 per person or $1,000 for a table of 10 including a bourbon dinner. Tickets are available at zeffy.com or through mysticsofpleasure.com.

The featured speakers, Steve Kofron and Will Summers, will also be the grand marshals for the Mystics Feb. 6 Mardi Gras Parade.

The highlight of the evening is the opportunity to hear the story of the horse soliders from two of the 12-man U.S. Army Special Forces team that rode into Afghanistan on horseback weeks after 9/11 and helped capture Mazar-i-Sharif.

Led by Captain Mark Nutsch, they combined 21st-century airpower with 19th-century cavalry tactics—and all twelve came home alive. Their mission inspired the 2018 film 12 Strong and the book Horse Soldiers by Doug Stanton.

In October 2001, Task Force Dagger – 12 Green Berets from Operational Detachment Alpha 595 – flew into northern Afghanistan under cover of darkness.

With no tanks or armored vehicles, they linked up with Northern Alliance warlord General Abdul Rashid Dostum and rode Afghan horses across the Hindu Kush to call in precision airstrikes on Taliban positions. In 23 days, they liberated Mazar-i-Sharif, a city of 250,000 that planners thought would take years to seize.

The team carried satellite radios and laser designators while riding wooden saddles on half-wild Afghan stallions. From horseback they marked targets for B-52s and F-18s flying miles overhead, turning indigenous cavalry charges into a modern fighting force.

On November 9, 2001, hundreds of Afghan riders charged Taliban lines alongside the Americans, calling in airstrikes mid-gallop—the first cavalry charge of the 21st century. The next day Mazar-i-Sharif fell, and the Taliban’s northern front collapsed.

The team’s historic and unconventional warfare experience earned them the moniker, “The Horse Soldiers.”

None of the 12 soldiers died during the 2001 Afghanistan mission. It’s a miracle of sorts given what they faced, a feat that the movie does a good job conveying. One of the soldiers from the ODA 595 died later while serving in Iraq.

The Horse Soldiers is also a 1959 American adventure war western film set during the American Civil War directed by John Ford and starring John Wayne, William Holden and Constance Towers. That film was loosely based on Harold Sinclair’s 1956 novel of the same name, which in turn was based on the historic 17-day Grierson’s Raid and Battle of Newton’s Station in Mississippi during the Civil War.

Pictured: Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld revealed this photo to the public on November 16, 2001. It shows U.S. soldiers with General Dostum and other Afghan fighters riding on horseback in the Darya Suf Valley (The arrows specify which of the men on horseback are U.S. Soldiers.