Washington Blvd. development goes back to planning commission; 108 unit Terry Cove condo – marina complex & yet another Surf Style also on agenda

By John Mullen

A group seeking to develop a parcel of land at the northeast corner of Washington Blvd. and Canal Rd. are going back before the Orange Beach Planning Commission after a second plan was rejected by the city council on June 15. The council expressed concerns about parking in the development.

The plan presented in June called for 24 single-family lots but also asked for some variances from the zoning ordinance concerning setbacks, lot sizes and the percentage of land covered by the homes, among other things.

At the Oct. 11 Orange Beach Planning Board meeting at 4 p.m. in City Council chambers, the developers will come back with a plan that calls for 15 single-family lots and multi-family apartments containing 18 units. The apartments will be built on the Canal Road side. There will be a public hearing and a site plan review on the plans.

Also, during the meeting, the commission will hear about plans for a 108-unit condo and marina complex just east of the Port Washington parcel on Terry Cove. And Surf Style is looking to build another store in Orange Beach just east of Cotton’s Restaurant on the north side of beach road.

On Port Washington, the council rejected the June plan that called for using the street right-of-way to meet the number of parking spaces required.

“Right-of-way parking cheapens the entire development,” Councilman Jerry Johnson said at the June 15 meeting. “When you allow right-of-way parking that means you park in front of the house. That means it’s just another Cypress Village. I like Cypress Village, I like the layouts but there was never enough parking. You’re on a postage stamp lot. And that’s what they are proposing here. Reducing the setbacks and reducing the square footage (of lots).”

An overflow crowd from the East Orange Beach neighborhood showed up for the June 14 Planning Commission meeting and 24 of those spoke against Port Washington. The commission gave it an unfavorable recommendation at that meeting, 3-4, and the council voted it down unanimously, 6-0 the next day.

Another plan was voted down in 2016 because of neighbors’ concerns over driveways from the subdivision coming out on Washington Boulevard. The plan presented in June had two access points out of the subdivision unto the roadway.

Billfish Bay

Developer Ray Nestlehutt will seek approval for a site plan request for a mixed-unit development on the south end of Captain Trent Lane on land zoned marine resort. Plans call for 108 condos, 36 apartment units, marina with wet slips and dry storage, restaurants, retail and commercial space and a parking garage. It is directly east of the Walker Key development.

Also, on Oct. 11, the commission will consider a site plan for a new 23,000-square-foot Surf Style store at the corner of Perdido Beach Boulevard and Russell Drive. Surf Style has two stores in Orange Beach, two in Gulf Shores including an Island Market on East Beach Boulevard, Trading Co. stores in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach and one Surf Style store in Perdido Key. They are owned by the owners of the Hangout Hospitality Group.

The commission will also conduct a public hearing for subdivision of property in East Orange Beach. Thomas and Rhonda Davidson seek to resubdivide Lot 7 of Emerald Point subdivision and lots 1-6 of East Orange Beach subdivision into four lots. They are located at 5411 and 5413 Magnolia Circle.

