Waterfront Park Pier gets rebuild

Contractors for the City of Orange Beach have started tearing down the old Waterfront Park pier.. The pier was severely damaged by Hurricane Sally. Due to the severity of the damage the entire pier will be replaced on the same footprint.

While most of the park (including Kid’s Park) will remain open, the northern most section of the parking area to the beach will be closed to the public as a construction zone for the duration of the project. All of the Coastal Art Center’s property and building will remain open. The projected is expected to be completed by early fall.