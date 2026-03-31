Waterway Bridge Will Open By Memorial Day

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has announced that motoristss can begin using the new Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in Baldwin County to get to Orange Beach and Gulf Shores on or before Memorial Day. Construction will continue in some areas of the new traffic pattern once it opens. Clear signage and traffic control measures will guide drivers during the transition. The bridge will accomodate two lanes of traffic going south while the Foley Beach Express Bridge will transition into northbound only traffic. More info: aldotnews.com.