Waterway East construction underway

Construction on the Waterway East Boulevard Expansion & Improvement project is officially underway.The project will provide a new route from Highway 59 to Cotton Creek Drive along the Intracoastal Waterway, providing easy access to the future commercial terminal at the Gulf Shores International Airport and the new Waterways Bridge currently being constructed by ALDOT.

Additional improvements included but are not limited to the following:

• Intersection improvements to Hwy 59 & East 29th Avenue

• Roadway, drainage, and pedestrian improvements to East 29th Avenue

• Roundabout at East 29th Avenue and East 2nd Street

• Roadway, drainage, and pedestrian improvements to East 2nd Street

• Roadway, drainage, and pedestrian improvements to Waterway East Boulevard

• Extend Waterway East Boulevard from the Claude Peteet Mariculture Center to Cotton Creek Drive, allowing access to the new ALDOT Waterways bridge

The project is funded through monies awarded via the RESTORE Grant, the Alabama Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (ACDNR), and a funding agreement with Coastal Resort Properties.

Construction is estimated to be complete by the end of 2024. Additional project updates will be given as progress continues.

For more information about the Waterway East Boulevard Expansion & Improvement Project, contact the Engineering Department at 251-968-1166.