Waterway Village pop-up market perfect response to Isaias

The Waterway Village Arts & Entertainment District Merchants Assn’s Oct. 24 one-day pop-up art market, organized in support of local artists impacted by the cancellation of the 53rd Annual National Shrimp Festival due to Hurricane Isaias, was an overwhelming success, with some local artists reporting sales that surpassed their missed Shrimp Fest income.

Artists passed out booth maps and entry cards that could be punched for a chance to win art and prizes donated by participating vendors, and Waterway Village restaurants booked live music all day. The City of Gulf Shores offered a cash Mayor’s Choice award that was claimed by (above left) Maya Blume-Cantrell. Of course, it helped that the weather was perfect.

The pop-up market also benefitted from a large influx of parrot heads to the district, as The Sloop hosted a packed all-day music event headlined by 5-time Trop Rock Artist of the Year Eric Erdman that was part of the Meeting of the Minds Jimmy Buffett Fan Club convention.

“When the National Shrimp Festival was canceled, many artists lost an important opportunity to showcase and sell their work. In just a matter of days, local volunteers, the Waterway Village Merchants Association, and area businesses came together to create another opportunity for these artists. This event is about more than art. It’s about a community coming together to support one another,’’ said Tara McMeans of Design Print Promote, who had just two weeks to market the pop-up.

The event participants offering space to artists included Tacky Jacks, Big Beach Brewery, Gulf Coast Arts Alliance, Galway Irish Public House, Acme Oyster House, Gulf Shores Builders Supply, Isla Wine, Foam Coffee and Pottery Central.

Participating artists included: Art by Dragon; Art @ Studio 7108 by Kevin Cobb; Batik Watercolors; BB’s Beach Boutique; Beachin’ Vibes Jewelry; Blade & Grain Woodworks; Blue Girl Beading Co.; Copper Studio Art; Creative Designs; Debi Parnell Photography; Gulf Coast Arts Alliance; Jubilee Clay of Bon Secour; Kristin Pierre Fine Art; Maya Earth Ceramics; Milton Cross Woodworking; Nicole Goodbar; Pottery Central World Headquarters; Raw Amor Jewelry; Saltwater heALs; Sand Castle University; Southern Home and Art; Southern Sweet Pea; and Swiger Studio and The Nuthouse.