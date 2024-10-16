WaWa to replace Burris Farm Market in Loxley?

Loxley’s family-owned Burris Farm Market, famous for the giant straberry out front and locally grown fruit and produce since 1986, has closed its doors.

“It has been a pleasure to service the local community for all these years. But it is time to move on. So, we are not opening up this year. We have enjoyed farming and providing fresh local fruits and vegetables for all these years. Also need to thank the customers that have shopped and supported us all these years,” wrote owner Greg Burris on facebook.

Assets at the market were auctioned off on Oct. 15, and the market will be demolished. WPMI reported that Wawa has bought the property for one of its convenience stores. Wawa recently opened stores in Robertsdale and Fairhope, with a second Fairhope location scheduled to open next spring.