Wawa will bring good soft pretzels to Fairhope

By Fran Thompson

I grew up in Kingsessing, a neighborhood of row houses and one-way streets in Southwest Philly. It’s hard to imagine just how many row houses fit in a half-mile square neighborhood unless you experienced it. There were easily a dozen corner delis a few hundred yards from our home. They all sold soft pretzels, cheese steaks and hoagies.

Unlike those neighborhood delis, Wawa won’t be carrying broom sticks that were mostly used as halfball bats or carry tabs for neighborhood stay-at-home moms until their husband’s got paid on Friday.

But they will be selling legitimate Philly soft pretzels, along with a variety of “shortie” sandwiches that some find addicting and lots of coffee choices.

Wawa officials presented a check to Prodisee Pantry for $2,500 during the groundbreaking ceremony and announced plans to open stores on Hwy. 59 in Robertsdale, Hwy. 104 in Fairhope and Cottage Hill Rd. in Mobile in the next few years.

Two Wawa stores are expected to open in Pensacola next year, including a store at the corner of Blue Angel Pkwy. and Hwy. 98.

Open 24-7, Wawa prides itself on clean bathrooms, free air hoses and ATMs and competitive gas prices. The company’s 1,000th store opened in Oaklyn, New Jersey this past spring. The first Wawa in Florida opened in Orlando in 2012. They now have 250 Florida locations with 20 more in construction.

The self-serve, touch-screen menus are user friendly, fast and full of options for condiments and bread. For instance, the bread choice for the popular “Sizzli’’ breakfast sandwiches: bagel, croissant, biscuit, burritos or pancake.