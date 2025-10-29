Wayne T. Smith Atrium at Baldwin Health Open

Baldwin Health hospital marked the completion of the Wayne T. Smith Atrium, the latest stage in the facility’s $200-million expansion that included a five-story patient tower with surgical facilities, a dedicated women’s and children’s unit and additional inpatient beds. The atrium includes the Foley hospital’s main entrance and lobby area. The hospital has a team of 1,200 employees and a network of medical clinics, Baldwin health serves the community through more than 409,000 patient encounters annually. The atrium was named for Wayne T. Smith, chairman of the Board of Directors for Community Health Systems, which has operated the hospital since 2000.