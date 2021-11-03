“We The People’’ Jeep raffle Nov. 11 at ‘Bama

The raffle supporting the mission of Operation ReConnect for a customized 2020 “We The People Jeep,” a Wrangler JL Sahara, will be held on Veteran’s Day, November 11 at the Flora-Bama. The Jeep has been on display in front of the Flora-Bama since last spring in anticipation of the 4 p.m. drawing. Flora-Bama’s celebration will include musical shout-outs to veterans.

Tickets are still available online at operationreconnect.org or in person at the ‘Bama up until 3 p.m. on Nov. 11. Tickets are $20 each, 10 for $100 and 50 for $500. The one-of-a-kind fully-customized Sahara is pure American ingenuity at it’s finest with features that include Hand-Painted Graphics by Bufkin Air Design, Rough Country parts & accessories, 16-million color accessory lighting with interior fiber optics, a custom LED hitch receiver by 1st Amendment Hitch Covers, embroidered interior seats with an Operation ReConnect emblem and hand painted 20” Rockstar II Matte Black Wheels w/ 35” Nitro Trail Grappler tires.

Operation Re-Connect is a local charity founded by Ryan Charrier. Its mission is to provide beach-front accommodations for a week free of charge to returning Armed Services members and their families, serving every branch and rank including Active, Guard and Reservists.