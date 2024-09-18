We will now be billed as “Alabama’s Beaches”

After a recent rebranding, Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism will now be promoting the destination as Alabama’s Beaches.

“Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism has been promoting the Alabama Gulf Coast for the past 31 years, and it is time that our brand reflected that,’’ said President & CEO Beth Gendler. “Alabama’s Beaches tells people where and what we are because, believe it or not, there are a lot of folks across our target markets and beyond who don’t know that Alabama has beaches. The mission of Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism has not changed – we develop and execute marketing programs that promote our community as an attractive travel destination, enhance our region’s public image as a dynamic place to live and work, strengthen our community’s economic position and vitality, and provide tax revenue that our cities use to improve the quality of life for the residents who live and work here.”