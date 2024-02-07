Wedding vow renewal parties at LuLu’s and Papa Rocco’s

Couples can renew their wedding vows at LuLu’s restaurant in Gulf Shores on Saturday, February 17 at a 2 p.m. The party is from 1-3 p.m., and couples will enjoy a romantic afternoon on LuLu’s private sandy beach along the ICW with a champagne toast, wedding cake, flowers for the brides and a customized commemorative wedding vow renewal certificate. Prizes will be awarded to the couples who were married the longest, shortest, and who are dressed the most festively. Pre-registration is available at LuLusFunFoodMusic.com or couples can register the day of the event starting at 11 a.m. LuLu’s is located in Gulf Shores at the foot of the ICW Bridge on HWY 59. For more info, visit LuLuBuffett.com, or call (251) 967-5858.

Papa Rocco’s wedding vow renewal ceremomy, as is always the case, will be held on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Festivities include an Elvis Presley tribute show, prizes and special surprises. Email paparoccoevents@ gmail.com to reserve your spots for this annual event. Papa Rocco’s, home of warm beer, lousy pizza and Gulf Shores’ most avid Michigan Wolverine fan, is located at the corner of 6th Ave. & Hwy. 59 in Gulf S