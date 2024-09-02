Weekly Eco-art classes at GSP Learning Campus

The Learning Campus at Gulf State Park (20249A State Park Rd.) in Gulf Shores is offering one hour eco-art classes open to children and adults every Thursday. The fee is $15 per person per class payable in cash at the door. All classes start at 3:30 p.m. To registeror for more info, visit learningcampusgsp. com, call 251-923-3101 or email info@learningcampusgsp.com.

• Sept. 5:

Learn about the Gulf’s salinity and the therapeutic benefits of sea salt while creating all-natural bath salts.

• Sept. 12:

Using recycled oyster shells from our restaurants, you will create a colorful and artistic piece to bring a touch of the coast to your home.

• Sept. 19:

Learn about the intriguing lives of the slimy creatures in and around the Gulf of Mexico before making your very own snail slime.

• Sept. 26:

Create a beautiful glass terrarium filled with natural items while learning about our beach ecosystems.