Weekly fish-frys start Jan. 9 at O.B.s St. Thomas by the Sea

By Al Bedel
The Knights of Columbus at St. Thomas by the Sea in Orange Beach will be offering their delicious fish fry for 8 consecutive Fridays beginning January 9 from 4-6 p.m.
We will have fried whitefish, fries, hush puppies, and your choice of green beans or cole slaw. Drink offerings include lemonade, tea, and coffee, along with a cookie dessert for only $15. Beer and wine are available for an additional donation. Musical entertainment will be provided by Joe Lila – one of our snowbird friends from Wisconsin. All proceeds go to charitable organizations in the Alabama coastal community.