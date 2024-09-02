Weekly ladies’ clinics at GlenLakes Golf Club

GlenLakes Golf Club will host Ladies Golf Clinics every Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. beginning September 3 and continuing every Tuesday until November 5. Just $15 per session, payable on-site and no reservation required. Meet in GlenLakes lobby by 3:15 p.m. each week. A fall series total package is available for $125, which includes all 10 sessions. Contact David Musial, PGA Professional at 251-955-1220, ext. 4 or musialgolf@yahoo.com for information on Tuesday clinics or individual instruction programs.