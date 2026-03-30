Weekly waterfront yoga sessions at Perdido Key Access No. 3 & Innerarity Point Park

Zarina Collins of Yoga in Perdido Key is hosting yoga on the beach sessions every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Perdido Key Beach Public Access #3. All levels, including beginners, are welcome ($10 cash or Venmo. Collins is also hosting Wednesday morning yoga sessions at Innerarity Point Park at 5828 Cruzat Way every Wednesday at 9 a.m. Bring your mat or a blanket (and water), invite a friend or family member, and begin your morning with intention and purpose. A chance to feel present, energized, and connected – to nature and to our local community,’’ Zarina posted.