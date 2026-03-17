West 1st Ave. roadwork will end before summer

Construction on the new roadway along the first block of West 1st. Ave at Hwy. 59 remains on schedule to be completed by May 22, according to a Gulf Shores press release. Improvement include a new roadway, sidewalks, landscaping, stormwater upgrades, and 33 new public parking spaces along W 1st Ave from Hwy 59 through W 1st St.

The project is part of Phase 3 of the city’s Beach Walking District, part of the City’s Vision 2025 Strategic Plan to transform the Beach Walking District into a walkable, energetic beachfront destination.

The plan includes:

• Creating quaint, landscaped boulevards

• A pedestrian and bike-friendly beachfront connected to dining, shops, and entertainment.