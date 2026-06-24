West 4th St. Bridge Will be Open Late This Year

The City of Gulf Shores will begin construction of a new West 4th St. Bridge this fall, with completion of the project scheduled for completion by year’s end. The bridge, open to vehicular traffic until 2008, will be pedestrian only. The city will also make improvements from West 2nd Ave. to West 3rd Ave. and add landscaping and lighting on both sides of the bridge. A total of $400,000 is budgeted for the project this year.

Importantly, Gulf Shores is also committed to making Windmill Ridge Rd. on the north side of the bridge more pedestrian friendly from Hwy. 59 to West Sixth St. It has applied for $6.98 million in GOMESA funding to add multi-use bicycle and pedestrian pathways, wetland boardwalks and trails, a new scenic overlook, and intersection and roadway improvements.

“The project will enhance public access in the beachfront district and improve connectivity throughout the area,” said the city’s grant coordinator, Dan Bond.

Engineering updates would begin in Spring 2027, followed by an estimated 18‑month construction period.

These projects are part of the city’s ongoing investments in the Beach Walking District, including road improvements, public parking, bike and pedestrian routes, and expanded beach access points.