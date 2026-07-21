West Beach Property Owners Assn. supports local police & firefighters

The West Beach Property Owners Association made their annual donations to the Gulf Shores Fire Rescue Association and the Gulf Shores Police Department. WBPOA, the neighborhood on West Beach Boulevard west of Lagoon Pass, gives an annual gift in appreciation to the police and fire departments, which utilize donations for their charitable programs. On behalf of WBPOA earlier this summer, 8-year-old CJ Jenkins presented the checks, to Fire Chief Mark Sealy and to the police department.