Wharf Amphitheater Concerts
Wharf Amphitheater Concerts
• May 27; 6:30 p.m.; The Black Crowes with Whiskey Myers & Southall
• May 28: 7:30 p.m; Treaty Oak Revival
• June 2: 7 p.m.; Jelly Roll w. Kashus Culpepper
• June 6: 5:30 p.m.; Gary Allan & Tracy Lawrence
• June 12: 7 p.m.; Zach Top, Cole Goodwin
• June 13: 7 p.m.; Zach Top, Cole Goodwin
• July 3: Gavin Adcock: 7 p.m..
• July 12; 6:45 p.m.; Train, Barenaked Ladies & Matt Nathanson
• July 17; 7:30 p.m.; Parker McCollum with Vincent Mason & Jackson Wendell
• July 19: 8 p.m.; Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band
• July 23: 7 p.m.; Turnpike Troubadours, Muscadine Bloodline, Creekers.
• July 24; 7 p.m.; Creed
• July 25; 7 p.m.; Luke Bryan
• Aug 4; 6:45 p.m.; Toto with Christopher Cross & The Romantics
• Aug 21; 8 p.m.; Goo Goo Dolls
• Aug 26; 7:30 p.m.; Jack Johnson with Lake Street Dive
• Aug. 29: 7 p.m.; Jason Aldean
• Sept. 12: 7 p.m.; Ty Myers w. guests Brent Cobb & Benny G
• Oct 3: 8 p.m.; Weird Al Yankovic