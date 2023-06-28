Wharf announces major retail, office, entertainment expansion

The Wharf at Orange Beach recently hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking to announce Portside on Main, an expansion project that will consist of over 33,000 square feet of retail, office and entertainment space, in addition to approximately 26,000 square feet of green and open space which will include an outdoor stage. The first level will feature retail space and plans for a beer brewery. The second level will be fully improved Class A office suites ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 square feet. The expansion will house 24 to 27 additional tenants on The Wharf property.

“The Wharf has seen a consistent 95-99% occupancy rate over the last 5 years, couple that with Baldwin County being the fastest growing county in the state, this expansion fits nicely at this time into the overall plan for the property,” said Art Favre, owner of The Wharf. “Our vision for this space is to bring the same family friendly environment that we are already known for, and add an outdoor gathering space for additional events and concerts with a stage and lawn.”

The groundbreaking event included remarks from The Wharf general manager, Jason Clabo, City of Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon, and The Wharf owner, Art Favre. This expansion has been in development stages for the last two years and is planned to be completed by summer 2024. A second phase of the project is now being planned for the corner of Main Street and Canal Road.

Additional growth projects are already underway for The Wharf. The recent purchase of the former Bama Bayou property on the north side of the Intracoastal Waterway will see movement soon with the demolition of the existing buildings. This property will be rebranded as The Wharf Landing and additional announcements on development will be coming soon.

To complete Portside on Main, The Wharf will be working with Stuart Construction, Sawgrass Consulting, McCollough Architecture and other vendors.