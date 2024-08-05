Wharf announces Margaritaville Resort for its north shore

Luxury condos, cottages, hotel units on old Bama Bayou site

By Fran Thompson

The Wharf has announced that Margaritaville Resort Orange Beach is set to break ground this fall with construction of its waterfront district on an 86 acre Intracoastal Waterway parcel it owns directly north of the Foley Beach Express Bridge in Orange Beach.

According to the Wharf’s press release, construction begin in the summer of 2025 and the first phase of the resort is set to open in 2027. When complete, the resort will feature diverse dining options, entertainment and a resort pool. It will include single family resort cottages, luxury waterfront condominiums, and hotel-style resort units.

The Wharf along with principal owner Art Farve bought most of the land connected to urban blight that was the abandoned Bama Bayou. About 47 of the 87 acre parcel are wetlands.

Combined with the 222-acres it encompasses directly south of the Intracoastal Waterway from the proposed resort, The Wharf and its tenants will have access to 4,000 feet of navigable water frontage on more than 300 acres when Margaritaville Orange Beach is built out.

Located at the heart of Margaritaville Resort Orange Beach will be a waterfront district with food and beverage destinations, retail, group meeting space and transient boat parking.

Guests will be able to board a ferry to head across the Intracoastal Waterway to The Wharf to enjoy a concert, shop, eat, ride the Ferris Wheel, take in the nightly laser light show or head to the Oasis pool.

Margaritaville, a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, features over 40 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline positioned across a variety of full-service and boutique hotel and resort brands, branded real estate, premium RV destinations, and gaming properties.

Margaritaville restaurants include an array of menu items inspired by Buffett’s song titles and stories. Examples include Jimmy’s Jammin’ Jambalaya, Volcano Nachos, a couple of varieties of Cheeseburger in Paradise and Landshark Lager Fish & Chips.

The Margaritaville Restaurant chain also has locations in Biloxi, Panama City Beach and Destin (next to LuLu’s, a sister restaurant (owned by Buffett’s sister Lucy) to LuLu’s in Gulf Shores). Others Margaretville restaurants include locales in Tulsa, Times Square, Nashville, Pigeon Forge, Jamaica;,Niagara Falls;and Las Vegas.

A Margaritaville Restaurant was previously announced as an anchor for Legendary Marina and Yacht Club in Gulf Shores. The marina will eventually include a restaurant, but it will not be part of the Margaritaville brand. Legendary Marina opened on the north shore of the Intracoastal Waterway about a mile west of the Hwy. 59 Bridge (335 Waterway West Blvd.) on June 1. The marina offers comprehensive dry boat and marina storage, repair and maintenance services, and 421 dry slips for boats up to 50 feet, expandable to over 700 slips and a 2,000-square-foot ship store.

Pictured: A rendering of the Margaritaville Restaurant that was previously announced as a tenant at Legendary Marina.