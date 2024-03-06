Wharf Boat & Yacht Show returns to O.B. March 15-17

The Wharf Boat and Yacht Show returns to Orange Beach March 15-17 with over $100 million worth of boats, yachts and marine products for sale and on display from both established companies and new businesses.

Consistently named “Top Boat Buying Show” in the northern Gulf, the show has an exhibitors list that reads like a Who’s Who of the marine industry. There will be 120 wet slip boats and yachts on display, 700 sport & console boats on land, a bridgewalk area featuring exhibitor displays, an event stage for instrumental seminars and live music, and marine artist Larry Rackley’s kid’s art classes. Visitors can also find the latest tech advances in marine electronics and fishing gear. Fest hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $15 per person, with kids 12 and under admitted free. Three day passes are $25. Info: wharfboatshow.com.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is the event beneficiary. If you love boats, boating, fishing or just being on the water, you don’t have to try to imagine it. You can see it for yourself at this show. Pictured: Orange Beach fun at the 2023 boat show.

Schedule

• Friday: Red Carpet Spectacular ~ 10 am – 6 pm

• Saturday: Ladies Day 10 am – 6 pm

• Sunday: Military Appreciation Day ~ 10 am – 4 pm

• Tickets: At the gate: $15; 3 day passes $25; 12 & under free