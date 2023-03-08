Wharf Boat & Yacht Show returns to O.B. March 17-19

The Wharf Boat and Yacht Show returns to Orange Beach March 17-19 with over $100 million worth of boats, yachts and marine products for sale and on display from both established companies and new businesses. Visitors can also see the latest tech advances in marine electronics and fishing gear. Fest hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $15 per person, with kids 12 and under admitted free. Three day passes are $25. Info: wharfboatshow.com.

Around 120 companies make this event the top boat buying show in the northern Gulf. Take in a display of 120 wet slip boats and yachts, and more than 700 sport & console boats on land. Live music, kid’s art classes, and instructional seminars are also part of the festive vibe. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is the event beneficiary. If you love boats, boating, fishing or just being on the water, you don’t have to try to imagine it. You can see it for yourself at this show, as the exhibitors list reads like a Who’s Who of the marine industry.