Wharf Concerts

• July 3: Gavin Adcock: 7 p.m..

• July 12; 6:45 p.m.; Train, Barenaked Ladies & Matt Nathanson

• July 17; 7:30 p.m.; Parker McCollum with Vincent Mason & Jackson Wendell

• July 19: 8 p.m.; Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band

• July 23: 7 p.m.; Turnpike Troubadours, Muscadine Bloodline, Creekers.

• July 24; 7 p.m.; Creed, Mammoth

• July 25; 7 p.m.; Luke Bryan, Karley Scott Collins, Shane Profitt and Zach John King

• Aug 4; 6:45 p.m.; Toto, Christopher Cross & The Romantics

• Aug 21; 8 p.m.; Goo Goo Dolls

• Aug 26; 7:30 p.m.; Jack Johnson with Lake Street Dive

• Aug. 29: 7 p.m.; Jason Aldean