Wharf donates $5 for Tue/Thur takeouts to local food banks

To give back to the community, The Wharf has created the “Takeout to Help Out” blitz that will be running each Tuesday and Thursday in April. For each takeout order placed on a Tuesday or Thursday at one of its particiapating restaurants, The Wharf will donate $5 to a local food bank. All you have to do is call and place an order for takeout or delivery, and we will do our part to give back to those in need.

• Orange Beach Concierge: Grab & Go for the upcoming Easter holiday next weekend. They’re offering a full menu presentation including Chef David’s glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, roasted green beans and rolls with cold butter. Each order is $68.50, feeding up to 6 people. Accepting orders from now until Thursday April 9th. Curbside pickup or free delivery will be on April 11th, 3pm – 6pm. Please call 251-202-3200 “0” to place your order.

• The Southern Grind Coffee House: Open for takeout service and gelato to go, 7 am – 7 pm. Call 251.923.3265. Payment over the phone is available.

Online store is also open for coffee, menu options and beach-themed merchandise.

• Villaggio Grille: Villaggio Grille is open for takeout service daily; 11 am – 7 pm. Dinner for 4 – $26.00: Lasagna, salad with choice of dressing, French bread and beverages. – All pizzas: $10. Call 251.224.6510. Beer, wine, and alcohol also available. Curbside pick up and delivery on Gulf To Go, Waitr, and UberEats.

• Red or White Wine & Gourmet: Open for takeout service; Monday-Saturday: 3 – 8 pm, Sunday:12 – 6 pm. Call 251.981.2851. Delicious bottles of wine are also available to add to your order.. Curbside pick up.