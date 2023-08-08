Wharf Donates $5K To Help Feed Alabama Children

As part of the Hot Wharf Summer series, The Wharf and Birmingham-based Buffalo Rock Pepsi announced a $5,000 donation to Alabama Credit Union’s Secret Meals for Hungry Children program, which provides non-perishable meals to Alabama children on the weekends throughout the school year. Various representatives for The Wharf and Pepsi presented the funds at a check presentation held Wednesday, August 2, at the final 2023 Pepsi Treasure Hunt for Hunger. From May 29 to August 3, Hot Wharf Summer includes recurring events each night of the week aimed to provide free, fun activities for the entire family. Wednesdays featured the Pepsi Treasure Hunt for Hunger, where children completed a scavenger hunt for prizes from Pepsi. For the third year, The Wharf and Pepsi teamed up to add a charity component to the happening, agreeing to each donate $5 for every child that completed the hunt to the Secret Meals program. Approximately 2,500 students living in Alabama and Northwest Florida are receiving Secret Meals food packs for the weekend. Many children rely heavily on free and reduced meals while at school. However, the weekends create a nutritional gap leaving many children hungry when they return to school on Monday.