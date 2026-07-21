What drives you?

It’s the World Cup final, and a man makes his way to his seat right next to the pitch.

He sits down, noticing that the seat next to him is empty. He leans over and asks his neighbor if someone will be sitting there.

“No,” says the neighbor. “The seat is empty.”

“This is incredible. Who in their right mind would have a seat like this for the World Cup final and not use it?’’

The neighbor says, “Well actually the seat belongs to me. I was supposed to come with my wife, but she passed away. This is the first World Cup Final we haven’t been to together since we got married.”

“Oh, I’m so sorry to hear that. That’s terrible. But couldn’t you find someone else, a friend or relative to take her seat?”

“No,” the man says. “They’re all at the funeral.”

••••••••••

Pharmacist giving instructions to patient: “You may experience irritability and pain in your hand and wrist. That is just from trying to take the cap off.’’

••••••••••

Husband: “Vacation is over. We’re going home.”

Wife: “Honey, we still have another week. Check the calendar.”

Husband: “No need. I checked my wallet.”

Boudreaux and his wife Charmaine were relaxing at home when Thibodeaux came by and asked if he could go deer hunting behind Boudreaux’s property.

“Sure. I will go wit you,’’ he answered.

Late that evening Boudreaux came home dragging a 12 point Buck deer behind him.

Charmaine asked Boudreaux where Thibodeaux was and Boudreaux said, “I accidentally shot him, but he’s just wounded.”

Of course, Charmaine chewed out Boudreaux for leaving Thibodeaux behind.

“Well, I figured nobody would steal Thibodeaux,’’ Boudreaux responded.’’

••••••••••

• If at first you don’t succeed, then skydiving isn’t for you.

• I busted a mirror and got seven years bad luck, but my lawyer thinks he can get me five.

• Everywhere is within walking distance if you have the time

• It’s a small world, I wouldn’t want to have to paint it.

• If you saw a heat wave, would you wave back?

• I think it’s wrong that only one company makes Monopoly.

• When I die, I’m leaving my body to science fiction.

• Why don’t they make the whole plane out of that black box stuff?

• A clear conscience is usually a good sign of a bad memory.

• I went to the General store, they wouldn’t let me buy anything specific.

• If Barbie is so popular, why do you have to buy her friends?

• I bought some instant water, but I didn’t know what to add.

• How young can you die of old age?

• All those who believe in psychokinesis, raise my hand.

• My friend George is an AM radio DJ and when he walks under a bridge, you can’t hear him.

• I went to the museum where they had all the heads and arms from the statues in all the other museums.

• I installed a skylight in my apartment. It made the people who live above me furious.

• I’m going to get an MRI to find out whether or not I have claustrophobia.

• Curiosity killed the cat, but for a while I was a suspect.

• If it’s a penny for your thoughts and then you put your two cents in, somebody somewhere is making a penny.

• Ok, what’s the speed of dark?

• In Vegas I got into an argument with a man at the roulette wheel about what I considered to be an odd number.

• I was trying to daydream but my mind kept wandering.

• If you tell a joke in the forest and nobody laughs, is it a joke?

• My theory of evolution is that Darwin was adopted.

• Do you think when they asked George Washington for ID, he just whipped out a quarter?

•The ice cream truck in my neighborhood plays Helter Skelter.

• Every morning I get up and make instant coffee so I’ll have enough energy to make the regular coffee.

• What do you call a fish with no eyes? A fsh.

• I went to a seafood disco last week and pulled a mussel.

••••••••••

Interviewer: What drives you?

Candidate: The bus mostly.

Interviewer: I mean what motivates you to get out of bed in the morning?

Candidate: Missing the bus!