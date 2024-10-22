Where did Jimmy eat that Cheeseburger in Paradise?

It should be noted that a very formidable Cheeseburger in Paradise is served at Jimmy Buffett’s sister Lucy’s LuLu’s restaurant in Gulf Shores and Buffett’s own branded restaurants. But various other diners and dives have claimed inspiration for the song.

One story behind Buffett’s famous song about America’s signature sandwich is that he was sailing with pals in the Gulf of Mexico near Pine Island Sound when they docked on Cabbage Key, a small island located off Lee County’s Pine Island. Established in 1944 the island’s Cabbage Key Inn & Restaurant served him the burger that inspired the song.

Mobile’s own Dew Drop Inn was included in Buffett’s list of 10 Best Cheeseburgers published in the Parrot Head Handbook. Located on the corner of Old Shell Rd. and Louiselle St., The Dew Drop Inn Chili Burger was Buffett’s go-to burger whenever he was in his hometown. But in Buffett’s own Parrot Head Handbook, Jimmy wrote:

“It goes back to a long trip on my first boat, the Euphoria. We had run into some very rough weather crossing the Mona Passage between Hispaniola and Puerto Rico and broke our bow sprit. The ice in our box had melted, and we were doing the canned-food-and-peanut-butter diet. The vision of a piping hot cheeseburger kept popping into my mind. We limped up the Sir Francis Drake Channel and into Roadtown on the island of Tortola, where a brand-new marina and bar sat on the end of the dock, like a mirage. We secured the boat, kissed the ground, and headed for the restaurant. To our amazement, we were offered a menu that featured an American cheeseburger and pina colladas. Now these were the days when supplies in that part of the world were rather scarce-when horsemeat was more plentiful than ground beef in the tiny stores of the Third World. Anyway, we gave particular instructions to the waiter on how we wanted them cooked and what we wanted on them-to which little attention was paid. It didn’t matter. The overdone burgers on the burned, toast buns tasted like manna from heaven, for they were the realization of my fantasy burgers on the trip. That’s the true story.”