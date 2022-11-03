White Christmas In The Tropics Dec. 2 at PBR

The fun loving local mardi gras krewe, The Auroras, will host its White Christmas In The Tropics holiday event on Dec. 2 beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the main ballroom at Orange Beach’s beautiful Perdido Beach Resort.

The evening will include dinner and dancing to tunes provided by the (above) Six Piece Suits Band. Ladies are encouraged to wear white, but it is not required. Ties and jackets are not required for men (but no shorts please).

Please bring an unwrapped Barbie or Ken doll, or another appropriate toy to build build the Auroras’ tree for the Christian Services Center. Other festivities include a raffle. Tickets are $100 per or $1,500 for a reserved table of 10. Ticket info: eventbrite.com or the Auroras event facebook page.