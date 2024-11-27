White Christmas In The Tropics Dec. 6 at PBR

The fun loving local mardi gras krewe, The Auroras, will host its White Christmas In The Tropics holiday event on Dec. 6 from 7:30 – 11:30 p.m. in the main ballroom at Orange Beach’s beautiful Perdido Beach Resort. The evening will include dinner, a cash bar and dancing. Ladies are encouraged to wear white, but it is not required. Ties and jackets are not required for men (but no shorts please).

Please bring an unwrapped toy to build build the Auroras’ tree for the Christian Service Center, the event beneficiary. Other festivities include a raffle. Tickets are $110 per person or $1,600 for a reserved table of 10. Ticket info: eventbrite.com or the Auroras event facebook page.