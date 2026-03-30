Wildfire at Jones Swamp Preserve

According to a news release, Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service put out a wildfire on March 26 at the Jones Swamp Wetland Preserve, located 10 miles east of Perdido Key off of Gulf Beach Highway. While the fire is contained, visitors were advised to stay away from the fire area near Patton Dr. Approximately two acres of the preserve were damaged. There were no reported injuries and no damage to private property. More info: 850-595-4988.