Will Kimbrough & Mike Nash play fundraiser for Hurricane victims; Afternoon concert slated Oct. 26 on the Flora-Bama tent stage

MOTM, Mark A. McBride Music & Arts Fund & The Frank Brown Songwriters Festival will present the incredible musical talents of Will Kimbrough & Mike Nash from the Flora-Bama tent stage on Saturday, October 26 from noon – 3 p.m.

One hundred percent of ticket sales will be donated to hurricane relief for those affected by Helene and Milton

Gates open at 11 a.m., and there will also be a silent auction during the listening room environment. round performance style. Bring in donations for the hurricane relief and receive a raffle ticket for prize drawings through the event. There will be additional opportunities to raise relief funds with live auction items as well

Raffle Items include Pirates Cove and 8 Reale Speakeasy $100 gift certificate, a Dean Dillon autographed photo, a 3-hour private show by local songwriter Justin Colvard, a VIP concert package with seating for four for this May’s Perdido Key Music Fest, a weekend getaway at the Playa del Rio RV Resort (3-night stay) and a $500 gift card from Frank & Co. Jewelry Store of Orange Beach. For more info or tickets, visit florabama.com.