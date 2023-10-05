Willie Nelson Fun Facts…

• Cool Willie quote that makes little sense: “My doctor tells me I should start slowing it down, but there are more old drunks than there are old doctors. So, let’s all have another round.”

• Willie has became what we now know as a one-name superstar,” said Joe Nick Patoski in his 2008 biography, Willie Nelson: An Epic Life. “I also look at him as the single-most important Texan of the 21st century, because he not only reflects, he defines Texas culture. No single person epitomizes the qualities that make Texans different from other people and separates Texas from the rest of the world. Willie transcended even football.”

• Speaking of football, Don Meredith used to croon Nelson’s “ (Turn Out the Lights) The Party’s Over” during Monday Night Football blowouts. Nelson recorded the song in 1966.

• Willie was raised by his grandparents, who both studied music through the mail from the Chicago Music Institute. He recited a poem on stage at age 5 and was gifted his first guitar a year later. He wrote his first song a year after that. He was playing professionally in a polka band at nine. He played with Swing King Bob Wills when he was 13. He later played bass in Ray Price’s band and joined the Grand Ole Opry in 1964. In high school, Willie played on the football team and was in his senior class’ production of Oh, Aunt Jerusha.

• Willie went to Baylor for two years and joined the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity there. In addition to a stint in the Air Force, he worked as a cotton picker, disc jockey, a saddle maker, and he sold vacuum cleaners, encyclopedias and Bibles.

• Willie held his first annual Fourth of July Picnic in Dripping Springs, Texas, in 1973, the same year he signed with Atlantic Records as the label’s first country artist and formed The Family.

• Willie has written five books and been in more than 30 films, including “The Electric Horseman” and “Honeysuckle Rose.” He’s also been featured on “Miami Vice,” “The Simpsons,” “Monk,” and “King of the Hill.”

• His 1978 album “Stardust” spent two years on the Billboard 200 list and 540 weeks on various country music lists. (That’s 10 consecutive years). A second 1978 album, “Waylon & Willie” also went platinum. His 1982 release, “Pancho & Lefty,” won three Grammys and went quadruple platinum.

• In order to pay an IRS debt from 1990, Willie released two-disc acoustic album “The IRS Tapes: Who’ll Buy My Memories?”

• Willie’s sister Bobbie, who played piano in his band until her death earlier this year, was two years older than him.

• His $50-a-week salary from Pamper Music as a songwriter was paid from a raise that fellow songwriter Hank Cochran sacrificed. In just one nighjt, Willie and Cochran wrote seven songs in the basement of Willie’s house. The next day, Nelson’s house burned down.

• Among his many honors, Nelson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1993 and, for his support of family farms, the