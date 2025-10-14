Wine & small bite tastings w. Winston at Tacky Jack’s

Renowned wine peddle Winston McQuitery with Alabama Crown will host a series of guided tastings with accompanying small bites at Tacky Jacks this fall. Ticket cost $35 per person. Gulf Shores tastings take place on Oct. 17 and Nov. 14. Tacky Jack’s Orange Beach tastings are Oct. 21 and Nov. 18. Each tasting features the same guided format, but will offer new selections and pairings.

McQuitery (pictured) will talk about each wine’s flavor profiles, regional origins, and each label’s backstory. For tickets or more info, visit TackyJacks. com.